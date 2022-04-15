Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBU opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

