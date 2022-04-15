Comparing Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.93) -0.26 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 8.69 -$83.73 million N/A N/A

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,174.51%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -82.79% -75.06% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats Freeline Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.