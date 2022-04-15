Comparing Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 7.50 $399.33 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.31 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

