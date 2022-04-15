Comparing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $447.95 million 2.02 $171.49 million $4.53 5.47 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.88 N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 38.28% 28.15% 10.65% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

