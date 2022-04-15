Comparing Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EZFill alerts:

This table compares EZFill and Lithia Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million 3.32 -$9.38 million N/A N/A Lithia Motors $22.83 billion 0.38 $1.06 billion $36.24 8.02

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EZFill and Lithia Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithia Motors 1 0 6 0 2.71

EZFill currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.05%. Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $415.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 4.64% 28.66% 11.70%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats EZFill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.