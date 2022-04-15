Comparing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Bankshares and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 0 6 13 0 2.68

Bank of America has a consensus target price of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.79%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Bank of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.41 million 3.95 $20.38 million N/A N/A Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.23 $31.98 billion $3.56 10.55

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 38.16% 10.69% 1.24% Bank of America 34.07% 12.82% 1.04%

Summary

Bank of America beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management segment offers solutions to meet client's needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses.

