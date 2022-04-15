Comparing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 6.34 $447.74 million $1.53 15.82

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust 38.26% 14.41% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plaza Retail REIT and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25

Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

