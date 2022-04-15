Comparing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Sema4 has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 340.61%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Sharecare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49% Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and Sema4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 2.14 -$85.00 million N/A N/A Sema4 $212.20 million 3.01 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

