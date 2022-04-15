Comparing Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) & OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 13.71% 19.38% 14.50% OMV Aktiengesellschaft 12.66% 9.94% 3.92%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Square Enix and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Square Enix has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Square Enix and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $3.14 billion N/A $253.26 million $3.71 11.66 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $18.90 billion 0.82 $1.53 billion $12.56 3.77

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square Enix beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

