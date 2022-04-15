Comparing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 19.24 $754.89 million $1.68 30.53 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.49

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

