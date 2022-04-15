Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 640,900 shares of company stock worth $24,103,955 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $36,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

