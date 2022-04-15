Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Shares of CLR opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 441.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 173.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

