Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.84.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

