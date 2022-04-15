Contrasting 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76%

73.3% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 4 Less Group and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.26 $1.19 million N/A N/A Accenture $50.53 billion 4.01 $5.91 billion $9.92 32.20

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than 4 Less Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 4 Less Group and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71

Accenture has a consensus target price of $387.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Summary

Accenture beats 4 Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

4 Less Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

