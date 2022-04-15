Contrasting Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) and Its Competitors

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$42.94 million -2.49 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -25.42

Akoya Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 306 1305 1820 57 2.47

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -172.02% 3.96% -9.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences rivals beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

