Contrasting Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11%

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Hallmark Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.17 $9.00 million $0.54 6.85

Hallmark Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units. The Standard commercial segment consists of package and monoline property/casualty and occupational accident insurance products and services, as well as the runoff of workers compensation insurance products. The Personal segment deals with non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

