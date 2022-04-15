Contrasting FG Financial Group (FGF) and Its Peers

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FG Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 725 3143 2750 160 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.49%. Given FG Financial Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.82 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,477.89

FG Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FG Financial Group competitors beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

