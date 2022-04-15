Contrasting First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus target price of $843.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -0.43% -1.19% -0.36% Alleghany 8.62% 6.90% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.25 -$1.23 million ($0.04) -47.74 Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.95 $1.03 billion $74.53 11.34

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alleghany beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

