Contrasting Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and SouthState has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and SouthState, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75

SouthState has a consensus target price of $82.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and SouthState’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.09 $62.90 million $2.87 7.37 SouthState $1.44 billion 3.71 $475.54 million $6.71 11.59

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SouthState shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.29% 15.90% 1.38% SouthState 33.04% 11.27% 1.32%

Summary

SouthState beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

