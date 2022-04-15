Contrasting Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Software Enterprises and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 1 19 1 3.00

HubSpot has a consensus target price of $734.43, suggesting a potential upside of 64.87%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 5.27% 17.02% 9.72% HubSpot -5.98% -7.63% -3.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.77 $29.33 million $0.51 33.98 HubSpot $1.30 billion 16.18 -$77.84 million ($1.67) -266.75

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats Magic Software Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.