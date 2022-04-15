Contrasting Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 822.51%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -80.02% -69.14%

Risk & Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.78 million ($0.15) -3.61

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease; NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for targeted obesity disorders; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. The company is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

