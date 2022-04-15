Contrasting Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.55 million 10.20 -$24.89 million ($0.37) -1.04 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 5.46 -$6.66 million ($1.26) -1.49

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neovasc and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,200.73%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.36%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -952.85% -35.09% -27.79% INVO Bioscience -159.96% -130.81% -66.27%

Summary

Neovasc beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

