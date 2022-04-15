Contrasting Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lazard and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 4 2 0 2.14 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Puyi.

Risk & Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Puyi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.27 billion 1.06 $528.06 million $4.63 7.17 Puyi $29.61 million 11.41 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 16.13% 59.74% 8.69% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazard beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Puyi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

