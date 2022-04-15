Contrasting Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Thryv alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thryv and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 National CineMedia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Thryv presently has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 39.54%. National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.88%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Thryv.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% National CineMedia -42.50% N/A -7.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.90 $101.58 million $2.81 10.48 National CineMedia $114.60 million 1.75 -$48.70 million ($0.61) -4.02

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats National CineMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, Name That Movie, and Noovie Arcade to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.