Contrasting Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Web Blockchain Media alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 1 0 2.14

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.28 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -12.90

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35%

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Web Blockchain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Web Blockchain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.