Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Copa stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copa will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Copa by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,088,000 after buying an additional 150,759 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

