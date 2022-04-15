CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CXW stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.00.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

