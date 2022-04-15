Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

