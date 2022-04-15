Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter.
Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.
In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.
About Lundin Gold (Get Rating)
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.