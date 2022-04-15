Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

