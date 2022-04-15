Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

BASE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

