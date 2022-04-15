Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 490.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 463.78 ($6.04).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.78) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:CSP opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.76.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

