Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.86 ($69.41).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

1COV opened at €43.55 ($47.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.88 and its 200 day moving average is €52.41. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($42.93) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($65.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

