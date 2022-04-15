Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.