Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

