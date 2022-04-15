Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 8 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.59.

CS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

