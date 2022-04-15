Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.