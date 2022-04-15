Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

