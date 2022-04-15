Critical Review: Landsea Homes (LSEA) versus Its Competitors

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.32, indicating that their average share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.37 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.33

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

