Critical Survey: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) versus Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globalstar and Remark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million 18.65 -$112.63 million ($0.06) -21.50 Remark $15.99 million 4.41 $27.47 million $0.27 2.48

Remark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -83.04% -25.83% -11.84% Remark 171.81% -96.01% -34.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 944.78%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Globalstar.

Summary

Remark beats Globalstar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

