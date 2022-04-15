Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

NYSE CCK opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. TIAA FSB increased its position in Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,456,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $135,132,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

