CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $97.60 on Friday. CSL has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.