CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

