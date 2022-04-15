CT Real Estate Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$129.54 million during the quarter.
