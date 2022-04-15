CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 509,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE CTO opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $389.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $67.38.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
