CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 509,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSE CTO opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $389.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.