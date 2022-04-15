Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.83.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.