CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

