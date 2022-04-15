CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CTEK opened at $0.99 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.85.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.
CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.
