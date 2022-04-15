Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DWAHY opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
