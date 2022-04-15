Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $223.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.72. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,096 shares of company stock valued at $60,289,609. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $76,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

