Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $2,631,641.25 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,876.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $124,715.30.

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Datto by 37.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

